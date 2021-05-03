Adsense 970×250

KP Government To Exempt Doctors From Professional Tax This Year: Sources

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 01:58 pm
KP doctors exempted from tax
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to exempt doctors from the professional tax this year in recognition of their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources, the doctors and frontline workers in KP will not have to pay this year’s tax following their heroic services since the pandemic began.

On the other hand, After KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Bilawal Afridi and Shafiq Sher attended an iftar party and violated the guidelines issued by the government.

During the iftar party, the attendees spotted violating coronavirus safety measures.

Earlier, Taimur Jhagra was booked for violating COVID-19 protocols after he attended an iftar dinner at a restaurant.

Jhagra attended an iftar dinner at a restaurant despite a ban on indoor and outdoor dinings to control the virus spread.

The province is currently facing the worst conditions under the third wave of coronavirus.

Coronavirus In Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 79 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, mounting the national death tally to 18,149.

According to the statistics of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) 4,213 new positive cases were reported in the country during the 24-hour period after which the national tally of confirmed cases jumped to 834,146.

The number of active cases stands at 87,953 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 728,044.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

So far, 306,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 285,626 in Sindh, 120,064 in KP, 22,620 in Balochistan, 76,209 in Islamabad, 17,371 in Azad Kashmir and 5,327 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8,572 peoples have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,667 in Sindh, 3,310 in KP, 237 in Balochistan, 691 in Islamabad, 483 in Azad Kashmir and 107 in GB.

