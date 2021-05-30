Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kuwait Reinstates Visas For Pakistanis After 10 years

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 09:29 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Kuwait Reinstates Visas For Pakistanis After 10 years

Kuwait has reinstated family, business, and technical visas for Pakistanis after 10 years.

According to the details, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamid Al-Sabah in which Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Pakistani Ambassador were also present.

Issues of mutual interest including Pak-Kuwait bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting, while the Interior Minister also discussed visa restoration with the Kuwaiti Prime Minister.

On the other hand, the interior minister also presented a special letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kuwaiti prime minister.

Great progress has been made in restoring Kuwaiti visas for Pakistani nationals since 2011 and the two countries have decided to immediately restore family and business visas, as per the details.

It has also been decided to issue Kuwaiti visas to Pakistani workers as per the agreement, while Pakistanis living in Gulf countries will be able to go to Kuwait with online visas.

On the occasion, the Kuwaiti Prime Minister said that the relations between Pakistan and Kuwait span over seven decades and there is a relationship of love and trust between the people of Pakistan and Kuwait.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that all Pakistanis consider Kuwait as their second home, adding that Pakistani families and the business community were facing immense problems due to the Kuwaiti visa ban.

He said that Pakistani labor has a very important role to play in the development of Kuwait and the restoration of work visa will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Google Chrome Built-In Screenshot Feature
5 mins ago
Google Chrome Adds Built-In Screenshot Feature For Android

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers for mobile phones...
Boris Johnson wedding
38 mins ago
UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiance Carrie Symonds

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has secretly married...
Schools
56 mins ago
Schools To Reopen In All Districts Of Punjab From Tomorrow: Murad Raas

Punjab's Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced on Sunday that schools for...
Indian army chief
1 hour ago
Ceasefire on LoC is the first step towards normalizing Pak-India Relations: Indian Army Chief

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Makand Nirvana has said that a ceasefire...
1 hour ago
PML-N leader Khush Akhtar Subhani Passes Away

Former provincial minister Chaudhry Akhtar Wario's son and Punjab Assembly member Khush...
Hasnain Lehri father
2 hours ago
Hasnain Lehri Pens Down Heart wrenching Post For Late Father

One of Pakistan's super male models Hasnain Lehri has on Sunday shared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Google Chrome Built-In Screenshot Feature
5 mins ago
Google Chrome Adds Built-In Screenshot Feature For Android

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers for mobile phones...
Boris Johnson wedding
38 mins ago
UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiance Carrie Symonds

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has secretly married...
Schools
56 mins ago
Schools To Reopen In All Districts Of Punjab From Tomorrow: Murad Raas

Punjab's Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced on Sunday that schools for...
Indian army chief
1 hour ago
Ceasefire on LoC is the first step towards normalizing Pak-India Relations: Indian Army Chief

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Makand Nirvana has said that a ceasefire...