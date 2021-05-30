Kuwait Reinstates Visas For Pakistanis After 10 years

Kuwait has reinstated family, business, and technical visas for Pakistanis after 10 years.

According to the details, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamid Al-Sabah in which Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Pakistani Ambassador were also present.

Issues of mutual interest including Pak-Kuwait bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting, while the Interior Minister also discussed visa restoration with the Kuwaiti Prime Minister.

On the other hand, the interior minister also presented a special letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kuwaiti prime minister.

ملاقات میں وزیر داخلہ نے کویتی وزیر اعظم کو وزیر اعظم عمران کا خصوصی مراسلہ بھی پیش کیا۔ 2011 سے بند پاکستانی شہریوں کے لئے کویتی ویزہ کی بحالی پر بڑی پیش رفت- پاکستان اور کویت کے درمیان فیملی اور بزنس ویزا فوری بحال کرنے کا بھی فیصلہ- pic.twitter.com/XfnMhuPxAH — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 30, 2021

Great progress has been made in restoring Kuwaiti visas for Pakistani nationals since 2011 and the two countries have decided to immediately restore family and business visas, as per the details.

It has also been decided to issue Kuwaiti visas to Pakistani workers as per the agreement, while Pakistanis living in Gulf countries will be able to go to Kuwait with online visas.

On the occasion, the Kuwaiti Prime Minister said that the relations between Pakistan and Kuwait span over seven decades and there is a relationship of love and trust between the people of Pakistan and Kuwait.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that all Pakistanis consider Kuwait as their second home, adding that Pakistani families and the business community were facing immense problems due to the Kuwaiti visa ban.

He said that Pakistani labor has a very important role to play in the development of Kuwait and the restoration of work visa will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis.