Lahore: Wife Of National Anthem’s Lyricist Hafeez Jalandhari Passes Away Aged 87

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 09:40 am
Hafeez Jalandhari wife passed away

The wife of Pakistan’s National Anthem lyricist late Hafeez Jalandhari has passed away aged 87 in Lahore.

Hafeez Jalandhari’s daughter Raza Riaz says that his mother Begum Khurshid Hafeez was ill for quite some time and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Begum Khurshid Hafeez dies due to heart failure. However, her funeral prayers will be offered today (Tuesday) after Asr prayers at Jamia Masjid in G Block Model Town.

Hafeez Jalandhari was a Pakistani Urdu-language poet who wrote the lyrics for the National Anthem of Pakistan.

He actively participated in Pakistan Movement and used his writings to inspire people for the cause of Pakistan.

He also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, ‘Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir’.

In his time, Hafeez wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. Jalandhari served as Director-General of morals in Pakistan Armed Forces.

Afterwards in a very prominent position as an adviser to the President, Field Marshal Mohammad Ayub Khan.

Moreover, he also served as a Director of the Writers Guild of Pakistan. His work of poetry, Shahnam-e-Islam, gave him incredible fame which is a record of the glorious history of Islam in verse.

Hafeez Jalandhari passed away on December 21, 1982, at the age of 82 years.

He was buried in Model Town, Lahore but later on, his body reburied in the tomb near Minar-e-Pakistan.

