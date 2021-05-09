Laylat al-Qadr: Night Of Decree Observed Across Pakistan

Shab-e-Qadr is considered the holiest night of Ramadan. It is also called Laylat-ul-Qadr, or the night of blessings.

Muslims experience 5 Shab-e-Qadr in the last 10 days of Ramadan, in the odd-numbered nights. However, Muslims believe that the eve of 27th Ramadan is considered the holiest Laylat al-Qadr.

Muslims have special respect and dignity of the night of powers, they offer special prayers and nafls. In addition to this, they also engage their time reciting Quran Pak and make special prayers during the whole night. Apart from that, Muslims pray in congregation at homes and mosques as well. Moreover, Muslims hold Itekaf during the last 10 days of Ramadan to fully devote themselves to worship.

But it might not be possible this Ramadan, as governments have imposed social distancing measures to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Saudi Arabia has also banned congregational prayers and sermons during Laylat al-Qadr. Muslims in Pakistan have been asked to pray and complete their Islamic rituals at their homes.

Muslims in several countries of the world will experience 4th Shab-e-Qadr tonight whereas several gulf countries have experienced it yesterday night.

Islamic experts say that Quran Pak was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H.). Hazrat Mohammad (P.B.U.H.) used to stay at the cave of Hira, in Makkah. It is believed that angel Hazrat Jibril had visited the Prophet PBUH and had brought the first revelation of Quranic verses.