Double Click 970×250

Laylat al-Qadr: Night Of Decree Observed Across Pakistan

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 09:58 pm
Adsense 300×600
Laylat-ul-Qadr

Shab-e-Qadr is considered the holiest night of Ramadan. It is also called Laylat-ul-Qadr, or the night of blessings.

Muslims experience 5 Shab-e-Qadr in the last 10 days of Ramadan, in the odd-numbered nights. However, Muslims believe that the eve of 27th Ramadan is considered the holiest Laylat al-Qadr.

Muslims have special respect and dignity of the night of powers, they offer special prayers and nafls. In addition to this, they also engage their time reciting Quran Pak and make special prayers during the whole night. Apart from that, Muslims pray in congregation at homes and mosques as well. Moreover, Muslims hold Itekaf during the last 10 days of Ramadan to fully devote themselves to worship.

But it might not be possible this Ramadan, as governments have imposed social distancing measures to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Saudi Arabia has also banned congregational prayers and sermons during Laylat al-Qadr. Muslims in Pakistan have been asked to pray and complete their Islamic rituals at their homes.

Muslims in several countries of the world will experience 4th Shab-e-Qadr tonight whereas several gulf countries have experienced it yesterday night.

Islamic experts say that Quran Pak was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H.). Hazrat Mohammad (P.B.U.H.) used to stay at the cave of Hira, in Makkah. It is believed that angel Hazrat Jibril had visited the Prophet PBUH and had brought the first revelation of Quranic verses.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

MWL Secretary-General Lauds PM Imran’s Espousal Of Ummah’s Causes
5 mins ago
MWL Secretary-General Lauds PM Imran’s Espousal Of Ummah’s Causes

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the Secretary-General of the World...
Balochistan: 3 FC Soldiers Martyred, 5 Injured In Terrorist Attack
43 mins ago
Balochistan: 3 FC Soldiers Martyred, 5 Injured In Terrorist Attack

3 FC soldiers embraced shahadat while 5 injured in the line of...
PM Calls Upon OIC To Play Role To Protect Rights Of Palestinians
1 hour ago
PM Calls Upon OIC To Play Role To Protect Rights Of Palestinians

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation...
Engin Altan Duzyatan
2 hours ago
Engin Altan Duzyatan Wishes His Mum, Wife On Mother’s Day

On account of International Mother's Day, Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka...
PM Imran Addresses Special Session On Roshan Digital Account In Saudi Arabia
2 hours ago
PM Imran Addresses Special Session On Roshan Digital Account In Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there are mafias in Pakistan...
Alizeh Shah
2 hours ago
Pictures: Alizeh Shah Dons Floral Dress At The Beach

The young and talented actress of Pakistan's entertainment industry Alizeh Shah has...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

MWL Secretary-General Lauds PM Imran’s Espousal Of Ummah’s Causes
5 mins ago
MWL Secretary-General Lauds PM Imran’s Espousal Of Ummah’s Causes

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the Secretary-General of the World...
Balochistan: 3 FC Soldiers Martyred, 5 Injured In Terrorist Attack
43 mins ago
Balochistan: 3 FC Soldiers Martyred, 5 Injured In Terrorist Attack

3 FC soldiers embraced shahadat while 5 injured in the line of...
1 hour ago
Salman Khan Shares Endearing Photo Of Her Mother

There is nothing hidden that how much Salman Khan loves his mother...
PM Calls Upon OIC To Play Role To Protect Rights Of Palestinians
1 hour ago
PM Calls Upon OIC To Play Role To Protect Rights Of Palestinians

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation...