Long Term Planning is Foundation Of Successful Nation: PM

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 12:29 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that long term planning is the foundation of a successful nation adding that if you plan for just elections, the nation can never develop.

Addressing the launch of the country’s first Green Eurobond in Islamabad, he said the issuance of the bond provided a loan of $500 million.

The Prime Minister said that in 1968, Pakistan’s economy was ranked fourth in Asia, now the countries that are Asian Tigers were all far behind us and it was believed that Pakistan was going to become the California of Asia.

“Long term planning was going on in Pakistan and 2 big dams of the country were built at the same time because there was a vision for future generations,” the premier added

The Prime Minister said that there was a lack of long-term planning in every sector due to which the country was lagging behind and the hopes of the ’60s were dashed.

He said that after 1985, the country started going downhill and India overtook us, but the most amazing thing is the development of Bangladesh.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch Pakistan’s first Green Euro (Indus Bond) today.

He said that offers of around $3 billion against the need of $500 million. The extraordinary acceptance of Green Eurobonds in the global financial market has opened up new avenues for financing major projects in Pakistan.

The launch of Green EuroBonds will be held at the Prime Minister’s House today in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the function.

Green Eurobonds:

Green Euro (Indus Bond) has been issued by WAPDA on the London Stock Exchange this week.

Green Euro (Indus Bond) has been issued for the financing of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

The Green Eurobond has been issued on the basis of WAPDA’s stable financial position rather than state guarantee.

