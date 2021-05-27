Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Different Parts Of Quetta, Afghanistan

Earthquake tremors were felt around noon near Quetta, Quetta District, Balochistan and spread fear and panic among the people and they came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

According to the seismological centre, the magnitude of the quake was 4.7 to 4.8. Epicentre location corrected by 12 km towards North. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

The depth of the quake was 25 km underground.

Earlier, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Swat and its adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to Seismological Centre, the Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre of the quake. The tremors were felt in Mingora city and nearby areas.