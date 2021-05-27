Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Different Parts Of Quetta, Afghanistan

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 03:34 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Different Parts Of Quetta, Afghanistan

Earthquake tremors were felt around noon near Quetta, Quetta District, Balochistan and spread fear and panic among the people and they came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

According to the seismological centre, the magnitude of the quake was 4.7 to 4.8. Epicentre location corrected by 12 km towards North. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

The depth of the quake was 25 km underground.

Earlier, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Swat and its adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to Seismological Centre, the Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre of the quake. The tremors were felt in Mingora city and nearby areas.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Modi Cyclone Yaas
12 mins ago
Cyclone Yaas: Modi To Visit West Bengal To Review impact, Destruction

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on...
PM Imran Prophet PBUH Seerah
26 mins ago
“If a nation follows Basic principles of State of Madina, it will rise”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) asked the Muslim countries...
PSL 6 may postpone
1 hour ago
PSL 6: Franchise Owners Suggest postponing the tournament: Sources

Amidst operational issues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held an emergency meeting...
Esra Bilgiç
2 hours ago
Esra Bilgiç, The Queen Of Her Fans’ Hearts, Shares Stunning Snaps

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç, who rose to fame with her exceptional...
Aima Baig Shahbaz Shigri
2 hours ago
Aima Baig Shares A Loved-Up Selfie With fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig has recently shared a loved-up selfie with...
PM Imran To Highlight Civilization values in Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah
3 hours ago
PM Imran To Highlight Civilization values in Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually deliver the keynote address at the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Modi Cyclone Yaas
12 mins ago
Cyclone Yaas: Modi To Visit West Bengal To Review impact, Destruction

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on...
Ali Azmat Houston
16 mins ago
Pakistani legendary singer Ali Azmat to perform in Houston on 10th July

Pakistani singer Ali Azmat will have his concert in Houston, Texas on...
PM Imran Prophet PBUH Seerah
26 mins ago
“If a nation follows Basic principles of State of Madina, it will rise”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) asked the Muslim countries...
Billie Eilish fans
33 mins ago
How did Billie Eilish turn fans’ joy into indignation?

Young American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has released the details of...