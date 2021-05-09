Double Click 970×250

Malala Yousafzai condemns terrible attack on school in Kabul

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 12:43 pm
Malala Yousafzai

Pakistan Activist, UN Messenger of Peace, and youngest person to receive Nobel Peace Prize Malala Yousafzai has strongly condemned the attack on girls’ school in the Afghan capital.

According to the details, Malala Yousafzai took to her official Twitter handle on Sunday and said that in Kabul, terrorists committed a horrendous attack on school children, most of the girls.

She added that the escalation of terrorism is alarming for peace and democracy in Afghanistan.

Malala appealed that the World leaders must unite to safeguard school-children.

‘My heart is with the #Kabul school victims’ families.’ Said Malala.

