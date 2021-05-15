Markets, Shops To Reopen From May 17: NCOC

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to allow all markets and shops to open from May 17.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister and head of the NCOC Asad Omar on Saturday to review the latest corona situation in the country.

The meeting decided to allow shops and markets to remain open from May 17 until 8 pm.

According to the NCOC, all offices will be open under normal working hours from May 17, but 50 per cent attendance will be maintained in the offices.

In addition, the NCOC has decided to restore inter-city and intra-city transport, intra-city and inter-city transport from May 16 instead of 17.

Expressing satisfaction over the implementation of SOPs during Eid, the NCOC also decided to run trains with 70% passengers.

All parties in the meeting appreciated the efforts made to ensure the implementation of SOPs and the initiative taken by the people to implement SOPs.

The NCOC will meet again on May 19 to review the implementation of the Corona SOPs.