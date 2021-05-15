Double Click 970×250

Markets, Shops To Reopen From May 17: NCOC

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 05:45 pm
Adsense 300×600
Markets

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to allow all markets and shops to open from May 17.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister and head of the NCOC Asad Omar on Saturday to review the latest corona situation in the country.

The meeting decided to allow shops and markets to remain open from May 17 until 8 pm.

According to the NCOC, all offices will be open under normal working hours from May 17, but 50 per cent attendance will be maintained in the offices.

In addition, the NCOC has decided to restore inter-city and intra-city transport, intra-city and inter-city transport from May 16 instead of 17.

Expressing satisfaction over the implementation of SOPs during Eid, the NCOC also decided to run trains with 70% passengers.

All parties in the meeting appreciated the efforts made to ensure the implementation of SOPs and the initiative taken by the people to implement SOPs.

The NCOC will meet again on May 19 to review the implementation of the Corona SOPs.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...
FM Qureshi
7 hours ago
FM Qureshi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Egypt’s Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the...
Business centers should remain open till 11 pm: Karachi Sindh Tajir Ittehad
7 hours ago
Business centers should remain open till 11 pm: Karachi Sindh Tajir Ittehad

Karachi's business community rejects the decision of NCOC to open business centers...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...