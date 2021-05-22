Sindh government has decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another 14 days owing to the sharp rise in Coronavirus cases.

On Saturday (today), a meeting of the COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took place which has decided that the shops will remain open until 6:00 pm.

The meeting also decided to extend COVID limitations with the imposition of a ban on tourist spots including Seaview, Hawks Bay and other amusement parks.

The shops and departmental stores across the province would remain open until 6:00 pm with adherence to full COVID-related SOPs.

The intercity transport will continue in the province with 50% passengers.

The decision to reopen schools will only be made after improvement in the virus situation. However, the meeting has also directed Education Minister Saeed Ghani to ensure a speedy vaccination of teachers.

The task force further decided that marriage halls would remain shut amidst the virus spike across Sindh.

Earlier, the Sindh government’s transport department had issued a notification to lift the ban on intercity and inter-provincial public transport in the province.

According to the notification, 50% of seats in public transport would be left vacant.

It should be noted that the Sindh government had banned public transport across the province during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Pakistan Coronavirus Situation

More 88 people die due to COVID-19 and new 4,000 cases have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics, 62,238 tests were carried out during this period showing a positivity ratio of 6.43 per cent. The tally of deaths in the country now stands at 20,171.