Maryam Mujtaba Becomes Kashmir’s First Female Commercial Pilot

Maryam Mujtaba, hailing from Muzaffarabad, has become the first female commercial pilot from Kashmir.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan calls Maryam Mujtaba the bravest role model for all Kashmiri women.

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the female pilot and called her at the Aiwan-e-Sadr along with her spouse Mujtaba Rathore Aga, deputy superintendent of the AJK police.

Who Is Maryam Mujtaba?

Ms Mujtaba obtained her commercial pilot licence (CPL) after undergoing initial aviation training in Rawalpindi and later in a New Jersey-based flight academy, Century Air.

She has also been designated by the Special Communications Organization (SCO) as its brand ambassador.

The AJK president said her success would encourage many more Kashmiri women to seek employment in this field.

“You have inspired and encouraged a number of women in the liberated territory to consider aviation as a promising career,” he said.

He said, “In spite of the prevailing crisis in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the aviation industry was bound to rise again and provide a livelihood to tens of hundreds of skilled persons, including women.”

Ms Mujtaba told the president that flying was her dream since childhood and “PIA had given her wings to translate it into reality.”

Marium Mukhtiar – First Female Air Force Pilot

Earlier in 2015, Pakistan had lost the first female Air Force pilot Marium Mukhtiar who embraced martyrdom during a training mission.

Marium Mukhtiar, flying a training mission on a FT 7PG aircraft with Squadron Leader Saqib Abbasi, had encountered a serious in-flight emergency on November 24, 2015.

As result, an ill-fated accident took place in Kundian and left her martyred.

Who Was Marium Mukhtiar?

Marium, after receiving her initial education from Karachi, graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2007.

On May 6, 2011, she joined the Pakistan Air Force in the 132 GD Pilot course.

Marium Mukhtiar graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force in 2014, along with six other women in the 132 GD(P) course.

Before joining PAF, she was enrolled in Electrical Engineering at NED University.