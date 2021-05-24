Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Maryam Mujtaba Becomes Kashmir’s First Female Commercial Pilot

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 02:52 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Maryam Mujtaba first Female Commercial Pilot
Double Click 300 x 250

Maryam Mujtaba, hailing from Muzaffarabad, has become the first female commercial pilot from Kashmir.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan calls Maryam Mujtaba the bravest role model for all Kashmiri women.

Maryam Mujtaba Meets AJK President

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the female pilot and called her at the Aiwan-e-Sadr along with her spouse Mujtaba Rathore Aga, deputy superintendent of the AJK police.

Who Is Maryam Mujtaba?

Ms Mujtaba obtained her commercial pilot licence (CPL) after undergoing initial aviation training in Rawalpindi and later in a New Jersey-based flight academy, Century Air.

She has also been designated by the Special Communications Organization (SCO) as its brand ambassador.

The AJK president said her success would encourage many more Kashmiri women to seek employment in this field.

“You have inspired and encouraged a number of women in the liberated territory to consider aviation as a promising career,” he said.

He said, “In spite of the prevailing crisis in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the aviation industry was bound to rise again and provide a livelihood to tens of hundreds of skilled persons, including women.”

Ms Mujtaba told the president that flying was her dream since childhood and “PIA had given her wings to translate it into reality.”

Marium Mukhtiar – First Female Air Force Pilot

Earlier in 2015, Pakistan had lost the first female Air Force pilot Marium Mukhtiar who embraced martyrdom during a training mission.

Marium Mukhtiar, flying a training mission on a FT 7PG aircraft with Squadron Leader Saqib Abbasi, had encountered a serious in-flight emergency on November 24, 2015.

As result, an ill-fated accident took place in Kundian and left her martyred.

Who Was Marium Mukhtiar?

Marium, after receiving her initial education from Karachi, graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2007.

On May 6, 2011, she joined the Pakistan Air Force in the 132 GD Pilot course.

Marium Mukhtiar graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force in 2014, along with six other women in the 132 GD(P) course.

Before joining PAF, she was enrolled in Electrical Engineering at NED University.

Double Click 728 x 90

Read More

6 mins ago
Ransomware Attack cripples US health and emergency networks: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that the ransomware group...
Imran Khan
6 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters

Prime Minister Imran Khan on  Monday visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence...
Anti-Corruption Launches Probe Into Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal
20 mins ago
Anti-Corruption Launches Probe Into Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal

Rawalpindi: Anti-Corruption has launched an investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal....
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District
30 mins ago
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District

Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown has been implemented in Central District after the...
Quetta
32 mins ago
Quetta: Blast on Sariab Road injures several, casualties feared

Several people were reportedly injured on Monday after an explosion occurred on...
FY21 growth is expected to rise to 3.94%: SBP
44 mins ago
FY21 growth is expected to rise to 3.94%: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced a nine-month current...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Ransomware Attack cripples US health and emergency networks: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that the ransomware group...
Imran Khan
6 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters

Prime Minister Imran Khan on  Monday visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence...
Anti-Corruption Launches Probe Into Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal
20 mins ago
Anti-Corruption Launches Probe Into Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal

Rawalpindi: Anti-Corruption has launched an investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal....
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District
30 mins ago
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District

Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown has been implemented in Central District after the...