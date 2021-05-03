Maryam Nawaz slams Firdous Ashiq Awan over Sialkot Incident

Adsense 300×250

The Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has asked Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan to seek an apology from Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf over impolite behavior.

According to the details, Maryam Nawaz in her tweet while condemning the incident said in her tweet that, civil servants and bureaucrats reach on these posts by hard work and passing competitive exams, they are not selected.

Maryam Nawaz said, ‘Being a minister does not mean that you have a license to humiliate officers.’

سول سرونٹس اور بیوروکریٹس پڑھ لکھ کر، محنت کر کے، مقابلے کے امتحان پاس کر کے اس مقام تک پہنچتے ہیں، SELECT ہو کر نہیں آتے۔ وزیر ہونے کا مطلب یہ نہیں ہے کہ آپ کو افسران کی تذلیل کا لائسنس مل گیا ہے۔ یہ رعونت قابل قبول نہیں۔ سونیا صدف سے معافی مانگیے — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 2, 2021

Let it be known that in a video making rounds on the internet, Dr. Awan, upon seeing substandard food items being sold at one of the stalls, demanded the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf to provide an explanation.

The latter, however, started arguing with the chief minister’s aide. Upon hearing her arguments, Dr Firdous lost her cool and started angrily censuring the AC for her comments and negligence.

In the video, Dr. Awan could be heard saying that she had visited the Ramadan Bazaar in every city of the province and found the situation in Sialkot to be the worst.

Upon being rebuked by the chief minister’s aide, Sonia Sadaf could be seen angrily leaving the bazaar.