Adsense 970×250

Maryam Nawaz slams Firdous Ashiq Awan over Sialkot Incident

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 09:46 am
Adsense 300×600
Maryam Nawaz
Adsense 300×250

The Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has asked Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan to seek an apology from Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf over impolite behavior.

According to the details, Maryam Nawaz in her tweet while condemning the incident said in her tweet that, civil servants and bureaucrats reach on these posts by hard work and passing competitive exams, they are not selected.

Maryam Nawaz said, ‘Being a minister does not mean that you have a license to humiliate officers.’

Let it be known that in a video making rounds on the internet, Dr. Awan, upon seeing substandard food items being sold at one of the stalls, demanded the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf to provide an explanation.

The latter, however, started arguing with the chief minister’s aide. Upon hearing her arguments, Dr Firdous lost her cool and started angrily censuring the AC for her comments and negligence.

In the video, Dr. Awan could be heard saying that she had visited the Ramadan Bazaar in every city of the province and found the situation in Sialkot to be the worst.

Upon being rebuked by the chief minister’s aide, Sonia Sadaf could be seen angrily leaving the bazaar.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Khamenei Javad Zarid audiotape
16 mins ago
Khamenei Publicly slams Javad Zarif Over Leaked controversial audiotape

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has bashed Foreign Minister Javad Zarif...
Argentina hospitals full
46 mins ago
Argentinian Hospitals Filled To Capacity Amidst Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Amidst the sharp ride in COVID-19 cases across the country, Argentina is...
Pakistan Coronavirus
1 hour ago
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 79 more die in the last 24 hours

Pakistan has recorded 79 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in...
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices
9 hours ago
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices

Pakistan Railways has changed the working hours of reservation offices across the...
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
10 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad

The Saudi government has announced that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated...
Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy
10 hours ago
Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar...

Recent News

Khamenei Javad Zarid audiotape
16 mins ago
Khamenei Publicly slams Javad Zarif Over Leaked controversial audiotape

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has bashed Foreign Minister Javad Zarif...
Argentina hospitals full
46 mins ago
Argentinian Hospitals Filled To Capacity Amidst Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Amidst the sharp ride in COVID-19 cases across the country, Argentina is...
Pakistan Coronavirus
1 hour ago
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 79 more die in the last 24 hours

Pakistan has recorded 79 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in...
Dollar rate
6 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan today 2021 on, 3rd May 2021

Karachi: Today USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) open market exchange...