Maulana Tariq Jamil Thanks Critics For Free Publicity Of His Brand ‘MTJ’

22nd May, 2021. 12:47 pm
MTJ brand publicity by critics

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has extended thankfulness to all the critics after launching his clothing brand MTJ.

In a recent interview, he finally addressed the criticism he received for launching his clothing brand.

“I’m thankful to the critics…we didn’t spend a penny on marketing and all the criticism helped in marketing our brand. So, I see it as a positive thing,” shared the scholar.

Earlier, Maulana Tariq Jamil had detailed why he got up with the idea to launch his own clothing brand.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, he had revealed that he was used to pray for enough source to run the Madrassahs and social works.

Explaining further about his ‘MTJ’ brand, the scholar said that the only reason behind this venture was to use the money for social work, adding “and I did not plan it for business purpose”.

Maulana Tariq had also added that this brand will help my Madrassahs to grow more even after I leave this world.

Maulana Tariq Jamil was born on 1 October 1953 in Mian Channu, Pakistan. He completed primary education from Central Model School, Lahore. Jamil is an alumnus of Government College University.

He received his Islamic education from Jamia Arabia, Raiwind, where he studied Qur’an, Hadith, Sufism, logic, and Islamic jurisprudence.

In 2019, the religious scholar stood 40th on a list ranking the world’s most “influential” Muslims.

