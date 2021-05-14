Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi. The weather is likely to be extremely hot in the city from tomorrow to May 17.

According to the reports, the heatwave from May 15 to 17 is the effect of the storm. The daytime temperature can go up to 40 to 42 degrees. At present, there is no threat to the coast of Pakistan from the storm.

It should be noted that the low pressure in the southeastern part of the Arabian Sea has intensified but there is no threat to the coast of Pakistan from the storm and its direction is towards Indian Gujarat and adjoining areas. Met department issued a warning for fisherman and asked them to avoid fishing in the deep sea.

According to Sardar Sarfraz, Director, Meteorological Department, low pressure has turned into clear low pressure. Clear low pressure is at a distance of 1650 km southeast of Karachi. It can take the form of depression.

Cyclone Tauktae forming over the Arabian sea may hit India’s Gujarat coast on May 18-19 but there is currently no threat to Pakistan’s coast from the typhoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, the sea level is likely to be high. From May to September, there are high tides and low tides in the sea. The high tide can go up to 3 feet. Be careful when fishing in the deep sea.

What to do if affected by heatwave?

First, call an ambulance or take the victim to the hospital yourself (delay in medical aid can be fatal), move the patient to a shady place while waiting for the ambulance.

Lay the patient on the floor and place his feet on a high object (to increase blood flow to the heart).

If the patient’s clothes are tight, loosen them.

Put cold bandages on the patient’s body or spray cold water.

Turn the pedestal fan towards the patient, but if there is no electricity, blow the patient with anything.

Apart from this, keep a bottle of water with you when you go out of the house, even if it is not fasting, and use water immediately if you feel unwell, because fasting can be expiated, but life cannot come back.