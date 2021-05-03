Adsense 970×250

Mianwali: Police arrests man for murdering children

03rd May, 2021. 02:32 pm
Police in Mianwali have arrested a man for murdering his three daughters in Sikandarabad.

According to the Police officials the man has been identified as Nadir Khan.

Police said that the accused had a quarrel with his wife which resulted in opening fire on his own daughters and wife. However, his daughters died immediately and wife was shifted to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as four-year-old Arfa, three-year-old Alisha, and two-year-old Ayesha.

The police has arrested Nadir and further investigations are underway.

Back in June 2020, a mother of seven children committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills along with her two daughters over a domestic dispute in Mohalla Selwan, Kundian in Mianwali.
A sense of shock and mourning spread in the neighbourhood after the incident.

Muhammad Tahir Qureshi, son of Allah Din, a resident of Mohalla Selwan, and his wife had a dispute over marriage proposals for their daughters.

The husband allegedly pressured his daughters to accept the marriage proposals as per his wishes, while the wife and daughters did not agree to the proposals.
As a result of the dispute, Tahir’s wife and daughters, 12-year-old Anza and 11-year-old Asma, swallowed a poisonous substance.

