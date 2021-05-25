Double Click 728 x 90
Military’s top brass reviews national security at Corps Commanders’ Conference

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 04:11 pm
Pakistan Army’s top officials attended the Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (today).

According to the statement issued by the media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the conference was chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The forum was apprised on evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategies to meet upcoming challenges. COAS expressed satisfaction over the Army’s operational readiness in view of emerging security threats.

While reviewing recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and its attendant effects on the security situation especially along Pak-Afghan Border, the forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the recent cross-border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership/ outfits across, the forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan.

In light of the emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control/management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace, forum reiterated.

Forum also especially reviewed the situation in Newly Merged Districts of KP and Balochistan and stressed upon fast-paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalize on hard-earned peace to bring enduring stability.

COAS appreciated formations for all-out support to civil administration amidst an ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that has contributed to bringing a significant reduction in the spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.

