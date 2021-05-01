Adsense 300×250

Amidst the third deadly COVID-19 wave in Pakistan, health officials have found two new virus variants in Sindh identified in Brazil and South Africa.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho in an official video message on Twitter informed that Sindh’s health minister unveiled that the Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) collected 13 samples to conduct genomic research verifying the variants of the virus.

She added, “Out of these samples, 10 were of the UK variant, two of the South African variant while the other was found to be of the Brazilian variant.”

Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Dr. @AzraPechuho strongly recommends avoiding crowds & even small social gatherings, as well as travelling unnecessarily. If we dont enforce & follow these protocols we will face a humanitarian crises not unlike that in India

“You can see these strains and the kind of pressure that can be put on our health facilities,” Pechuho said.

“If you contract the Brazilian or South African variants, you can become extremely ill,” she added.