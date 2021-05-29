Double Click 728 x 90
Muzaffarabad: Passenger Bus Falls Onto bank of River Jhelum, Killing 10 People

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 01:48 pm
Muzaffarabad bus accident

At least ten people lost their lives and 15 others left wounded after a passenger bus fell hundreds of feet down onto the bank of River Jhelum during the early hours of Saturday.

According to the details, the passenger bus, travelling on a dilapidated stretch of road, witnessed a horrifying accident, killing ten people.

The accident took place near Zaminabad village on Muzaffarabad-Kohala road, at around 2:30 am.

The ill-fated bus had left Rawalpindi for Chakothi, the last prominent village of Jhelum Valley along the Line of Control.

Moreover, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Masood Khan has extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families and said that the best medical facilities will be provided to the injured.

Earlier, a passenger bus in the Hassan Abdal area of ​​Attock fell into a deep gorge due to high speed while saving a car from the hit on the motorway. The bus was going from Lahore to Mardan.

Motorway police and rescue agencies rushed to the spot as soon as the accident was reported.

15 people including a 5-month-old baby and a woman were killed in the accident while several others were shifted to THQ Hassan Abdal in critical condition, reports had added.

According to hospital sources, the condition of more than 35 injured people was also critical.

