MWL Secretary-General Lauds PM Imran’s Espousal Of Ummah’s Causes

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League (WML), Mohammad Al Issa, in Makkah today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated the humanitarian efforts of the Muslim World League across different parts of the world. He stressed that the organization was well placed to present the true image of Islam and promote interfaith harmony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the importance of combating Islamophobia and hoped that the Muslim Ummah would take it up as a unified cause.

He also emphasized that the exercise of the right of freedom of expression carried with it responsibilities under international law, such as the obligation not to disseminate racist ideas, defame and ridicule religious symbol and religious personalities.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of bridging the gap in understanding and communication with reference to Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister urged the Secretary-General to work towards engaging with all segments of Western society, in particular the academia, civil society organizations, intelligentsia and politicians.

He stressed that the international community must show a common resolve against intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief and work together for peaceful co-existence.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the Israeli forces’ attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and stressed the need for the international community to take urgent steps to address the serious situation.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and solidarity for the Palestinian people and underscored the imperative of protecting their legitimate rights.

The Secretary-General lauded the PM’s espousal of Ummah’s causes and stated that he enjoyed an eminent stature in the Muslim world. The Secretary-General also underscored the salience of close Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and congratulated the PM on a highly successful visit.