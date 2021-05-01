Adsense 970×250

NA-249 By-polls: ECP To Hear petition of PML-N for votes recount

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 04:37 pm
NA-249 By-election case hearing by ECP
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a stay order on NA-249 by-poll results after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail and other party leaders filed pleas for a vote recount.

Other than issuing a stay order, the ECP also set a hearing on the petition of Miftah Ismail for May 04 (Tuesday) as he pleaded votes recount for NA-249 by-polls.

Previously, the ECP on Saturday dismissed pleas of PTI and PML-N candidates seeking to recount votes in the NA-249 Karachi by-election.

The commission’s returning officer (RO) dismissed the election petitions filed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi and PML-N’s Miftah Ismail.

Miftah Ismail pointed out discrepancies in Form-45 and Form-47. He wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner to have his grievance redressed after the RO rejected his vote recount plea.

Note that Abdul Qadir Mandokhail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city’s District West.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhail bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed of outlawed TLP trailed on the third position by receiving 11,125 votes.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal acquire only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-P’s Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N blamed PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

The Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz said that the election had been stolen from her party. Adding that, “The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election.”

She claimed that this seat will return to PML-N soon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and if any evidence of irregularity is found, strict action will be taken.

