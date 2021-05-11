NAB asks interior ministry to place Shahbaz Sharif’s name on ECL

On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to the Interior Ministry, asking it to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

While speaking to the local media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that his ministry had recieved a letter from the anti-graft watchdog.

“Two ministries — law and interior — decide [who to place on ECL].”

Rashid went on to say that a joint meeting would be held tomorrow of the interior and law ministers to take a decision regarding the matter. After the meeting, suggestions would be kept before the federal cabinet, which will make the final decision.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to go to court against the bail of Shahbaz Sharif.

According to the details, NAB Lahore has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the bail of PML-N president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

The NAB said that the prosecution team of the NAB has started preparations to file an appeal in this regard.

The NAB further said that all measures are taken in accordance with the Constitution without any pressure.

On Friday (7th May), the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court has conditionally allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad.

As per the orders of the court, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is bound to return to Pakistan after 8 weeks.

The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought a detailed report and response in the next hearing.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi while heard the plea of Opposition Leader in Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.