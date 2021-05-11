Double Click 970×250

NAB asks interior ministry to place Shahbaz Sharif’s name on ECL

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 10:41 pm
Adsense 300×600
NAB Shahbaz Sharif

On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to the Interior Ministry, asking it to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

While speaking to the local media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that his ministry had recieved a letter from the anti-graft watchdog.

“Two ministries — law and interior — decide [who to place on ECL].”

Rashid went on to say that a joint meeting would be held tomorrow of the interior and law ministers to take a decision regarding the matter. After the meeting, suggestions would be kept before the federal cabinet, which will make the final decision.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to go to court against the bail of Shahbaz Sharif.

According to the details, NAB Lahore has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the bail of PML-N president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

The NAB said that the prosecution team of the NAB has started preparations to file an appeal in this regard.

The NAB further said that all measures are taken in accordance with the Constitution without any pressure.

On Friday (7th May), the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court has conditionally allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad.

As per the orders of the court, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is bound to return to Pakistan after 8 weeks.

The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought a detailed report and response in the next hearing.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi while heard the plea of Opposition Leader in Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

On Thursday (6th May), during the hearing of the petition, Shahbaz Sharif told the court that he needs to travel abroad for medical treatment, therefore his name should be removed from the list.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Indian cricket team
11 mins ago
Indian Cricket Team Receives First Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Indian cricket team including Virat Kohli has recieved the first jab of...
Eid al fitr 2021
29 mins ago
Eid-al-Fitr likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on May 14th: MET Dept

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said that Eid-al-Fitr will like to be...
Shahbaz Sharif
2 hours ago
Shahbaz Sharif Meets Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif met the Palestinian...
Hania Aamir Self Awareness
2 hours ago
Self awareness is gorgeous, says Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir has been lately speaking much about self-love and self-awareness on...
Eid-Al-Fitr
3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia: Eid-Al-Fitr To Be Celebrated On 13th May 2021

The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1442 was not sighted today,...
Saudi Arabia Shawwal Moon
5 hours ago
Eid 2021: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia today

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has directed the Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Indian cricket team
11 mins ago
Indian Cricket Team Receives First Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Indian cricket team including Virat Kohli has recieved the first jab of...
Eid al fitr 2021
29 mins ago
Eid-al-Fitr likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on May 14th: MET Dept

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said that Eid-al-Fitr will like to be...
Eid Ul Fitr 2021 Lahore
1 hour ago
Eid Ul Fitr 2021 Lahore Expected Date !

Eid ul fitr 2021 Lahore: Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast”...
Shahbaz Sharif
2 hours ago
Shahbaz Sharif Meets Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif met the Palestinian...