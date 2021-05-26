NADRA Begin Issuing New Smart Cards To 1.4 Million Afghan Refugees

Double Click 728 x 90
NADRA Begins Issuing New Smart Cards To 1.4 Million Afghan Refugees

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 10:21 am
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will issue new biometric smart ID cards to 1.4 million Afghan refugees registered in Pakistan.

According to reports, NADRA started issuing new smart cards to Afghan refugees on Tuesday and this process will be completed by the end of this year. The new cards will be valid till 2023.

New Proof of Registration (POR) These cards are legally recognized as proof of identity and have enhanced security features.

The initiative is part of a government-led and UNHCR-backed Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (Drive).

Through this exercise, the information of about 1.4 million Afghan refugees registered in Pakistan will be verified and they will be given new POR cards based on the technology of identity cards given to Pakistani citizens.

After the drive verification interview, the refugees will be informed via ‘SMS’ when and where they can get their cards.

Saleem Khan, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees in Pakistan, said, “Drive Exercise is a joint effort of the ministry of states and frontier regions (SAFRON) and UNHCR, with technical assistance from NADRA.”

UNHCR Representative in Pakistan Noriko Yoshida praised the government’s efforts to take this important step, saying it was an important opportunity to protect refugees and enhance harmony among the refugee community.

