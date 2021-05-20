The seized Sheikhupura properties of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been auctioned for Rs1 Crore 1Lac per acre.

According to the details, Mohammad Boota bought the 11-Acre property of Nawaz Sharif at the price of Rs1 Crore 1Lac per acre.

Mohammad Boota deposited a Rs1 million cheque to the auction committee as a call deposit. The auction began at Rs7 million per acre at the Municipal Hall of Sheikhupura under the supervision of the additional DC.

The 88-Kanal land of the ex-premier is being sold as a recovery in the Toshakhana reference.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop the auction of Nawaz Sharif’s properties.

Three citizens; Mian Iqbal Barkat, Muhammad Ashraf, and Aslam Aziz, had filed petitions in the IHC against the auction of properties in the Toshakhana case against the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The court declared the petitions inadmissible and ruled that the petitioner had an alternative forum.

The court said that the trial court can be approached to stop the auction, so the High Court cannot hear these petitions under Article 199 of the Constitution if there is an alternative forum.

Citizen Ashraf Malik took the position that he had bought the property of Sheikhurpura for Rs. 7.5 crore so the auction should be stopped.

He said that he had paid the Sheikhupura land to Nawaz Sharif but the final agreement could not be reached due to the arrest of the former prime minister.

Ashraf Malik claimed that he had approached the civil court to implement the agreement, so the auction decision should be annulled.

On the other hand, citizen Iqbal Barkat also requested to stop the auction and said that the property is scheduled for an auction is a non-corporate asset of Ittefaq Group which was distributed among 7 families of Ittefaq Group.

He said that a four-member committee was constituted for the distribution of the said assets and on April 6, 2014, a joint agreement was reached between all seven families.

The petitioner took the position that the house in question was being allotted to Mian Barkat Ali in the distribution of assets and he had moved to the said house in 2017-18.

Mian Iqbal Barkat claimed that the matter of distribution of the property was also known to the NAB investigating officers and no notice was issued to the petitioner.

He asked the court to declare the auction order illegal and in violation of the established rules of law and annul it immediately as the decision was taken without hearing the position of the petitioner.