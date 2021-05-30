Double Click 728 x 90
NCOC Decides To Set Up Separate COVID Vaccination centres For educational staff

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 04:56 pm
NCOC Separate COVID Vaccination centres

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to install separate COVID vaccination centres for the teachers and educational staff.

In order to expedite the teachers with immediate vaccination facility, NCOC has decided the establishment of separate COVID vaccination centres amidst the ongoing third Coronavirus wave.

According to sources, new centres would be established countrywide at the tehsil level, while separate counters would be reserved for the teachers.

The body has directed to complete vaccination of the teachers by June 5, said sources.

Earlier, the NCOC had decided to open walk-in vaccinations for people over the age of 30.

According to details, in a tweet message on the social networking website, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Omar apprised about the walk-in vaccination.

The Minister wrote, “in the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow. So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated.”

Pakistan COVID-19: Positive Ratio Reported At 4.81% In Country

56 more people have succumbed to the pandemic in the country, bringing the total number of deaths from Coronavirus to 20,736.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), 55,965 people tested for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 2,697 cases were positive.

NCOC added that the rate of coronavirus positive cases in the country was 4.81%.

