NCOC Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till May 23

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has on Saturday announced to extend the closure of schools till May 23 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

In a meeting of NCOC, it has been decided that the educational institutions which were closed till May 17 will now remain closed till May 23.

آج کے این سی او سی اجلاس میں فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے کہ بیماری کے رجحان کے پیش نظر ، 17 مئی تک بند کیے گئے تعلیمی ادارےاب 23 مئی 21 تک بند رہیں گے۔ فیصلےپر نظرثانی 18 مئی 2021 کو کی جائے گی. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 8, 2021

Earlier, the University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on-campus classes till 17th May in wake of the ongoing wave of the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard.

As per the notification: