Double Click 970×250

NCOC Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till May 23

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 05:04 pm
Adsense 300×600
NCOC Educational Institutions Closure till May 23

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has on Saturday announced to extend the closure of schools till May 23 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

In a meeting of NCOC, it has been decided that the educational institutions which were closed till May 17 will now remain closed till May 23.

Earlier, the University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on-campus classes till 17th May in wake of the ongoing wave of the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard.

As per the notification:

  1. The in-person/on-campus classes and labs are suspended till 17′ May 2021. However online classes will be held as per time table.
  2. All examinations are suspended till further orders.
  3. Dr. Mahmud Husain Library including all Departmental Seminar Libraries will remain closed for students, however, limited staff will be available for necessary official services.
  4. Office timings shall be from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) & 09:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (Friday) for morning staff and 02:00 p.m. to 04:00 p.m. for evening staff.
  5. All Para Medical Staff / Ambulance Drivers / Engineering Technical Staff / Security Guards / Sanitary Workers / Malis and other technical staff engaged in essential services shall perform their duties as usual.
  6. General Public and Students are advised to avoid visiting the University Offices / Departments.
  7. The Essential public dealing would be allowed at Silver Jubilee Gate counters with the strict compliance of SOPs of Covid-19.
  8. In the teaching departments, the Dean’s of faculties will make a schedule for different departments of their faculty to open twice a week on a rotational basis.
  9. In the administrative departments, the Sectional Heads are authorized to call the essential staff as per the requirement of the Section.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

CSS 2020 result announced, Maheen Hassan tops the exam
2 days ago
CSS 2020 result announced, Maheen Hassan tops the exam

The Federal Public Service Commission on Thursday announced the results of the...
Dr. Kamal Munir
6 days ago
Dr. Kamal Munir appointed Pro-VC of the University of Cambridge

Pakistani-born Dr. Kamal Munir has been appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge University UK,...
exams
2 weeks ago
BISE Gujranwala: Date Sheet Issued For Matric Annual Exams 2021

On Tuesday, the Gujranwala Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) issued...
Karachi University
2 weeks ago
COVID-19: KU suspends physical classes, exams till 17th May

The University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on campus classes till 17th...
O A level exam
2 weeks ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
2 weeks ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
8 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan today on, 8th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate...
Out Of Control Chinese Rocket Set To Reenter Earth This Weekend
9 mins ago
Out Of Control Chinese Rocket Set To Reenter Earth This Weekend

A large Chinese rocket that went out of control is expected to...
Gold rate in karachi
10 mins ago
Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 8th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today, (8th, May 2021) is being sold...
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Five Important Agreements: FM Qureshi
31 mins ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Five Important Agreements: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that five important agreements have...