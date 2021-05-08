NCOC Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till May 23

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has on Saturday announced to extend the closure of schools till May 23 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.
In a meeting of NCOC, it has been decided that the educational institutions which were closed till May 17 will now remain closed till May 23.
آج کے این سی او سی اجلاس میں فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے کہ بیماری کے رجحان کے پیش نظر ، 17 مئی تک بند کیے گئے تعلیمی ادارےاب 23 مئی 21 تک بند رہیں گے۔ فیصلےپر نظرثانی 18 مئی 2021 کو کی جائے گی.
Earlier, the University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on-campus classes till 17th May in wake of the ongoing wave of the novel coronavirus.
According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard.
As per the notification:
- The in-person/on-campus classes and labs are suspended till 17′ May 2021. However online classes will be held as per time table.
- All examinations are suspended till further orders.
- Dr. Mahmud Husain Library including all Departmental Seminar Libraries will remain closed for students, however, limited staff will be available for necessary official services.
- Office timings shall be from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) & 09:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (Friday) for morning staff and 02:00 p.m. to 04:00 p.m. for evening staff.
- All Para Medical Staff / Ambulance Drivers / Engineering Technical Staff / Security Guards / Sanitary Workers / Malis and other technical staff engaged in essential services shall perform their duties as usual.
- General Public and Students are advised to avoid visiting the University Offices / Departments.
- The Essential public dealing would be allowed at Silver Jubilee Gate counters with the strict compliance of SOPs of Covid-19.
- In the teaching departments, the Dean’s of faculties will make a schedule for different departments of their faculty to open twice a week on a rotational basis.
- In the administrative departments, the Sectional Heads are authorized to call the essential staff as per the requirement of the Section.