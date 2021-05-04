Double Click 970×250

NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 10:39 pm
Adsense 300×600
NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to close all business centres and shops from May 8 to 16.

According to details, a meeting of NCOC was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Asad Umar in which it was decided to form teams for monitoring SOPs from May 8 to 16.

The NCOC says that from May 8 to 16, there will be a complete ban on tourism for local and foreign tourists as well. Monitoring teams formed at the district level will ensure the implementation of SOPs.

A spokesman for the NCOC also said that petrol pumps, medical stores, grocery stores, bakeries and food items would be exempted.

According to the NCOC, all tourist destinations, hotels, shopping malls, parks and restaurants will remain closed, while all travel nodes leading to the northern areas and Sea View will also be banned.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) added that residents of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would be allowed to return.

Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the meeting.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress
34 mins ago
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of...
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab
1 hour ago
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab

Mariem Chourak, 16, is a devout Muslim who sees the hijab as...
Eid Holiday 2021
1 hour ago
Eid Holidays 2021: What will remain open?

Curbs put in place by the Government to control the COVID-19 situation...
Prince William
2 hours ago
Prince William boycotted social media this weekend

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge boycotted social media this weekend with the football...
COAS Reaches Saudi Arabia On His Official Visit
2 hours ago
COAS Reaches Saudi Arabia On His Official Visit

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has reached Saudi...
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended
2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

Twitter has announced the permanent suspension of the account of Bollywood actress...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress
34 mins ago
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of...
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab
1 hour ago
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab

Mariem Chourak, 16, is a devout Muslim who sees the hijab as...
Eid Holiday 2021
1 hour ago
Eid Holidays 2021: What will remain open?

Curbs put in place by the Government to control the COVID-19 situation...
Hollywood celebrities
1 hour ago
Hollywood Celebrities who extended their hand to help India in pandemic

Hollywood Celebrities are coming together and helping India in this hard time....