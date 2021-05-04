NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to close all business centres and shops from May 8 to 16.

According to details, a meeting of NCOC was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Asad Umar in which it was decided to form teams for monitoring SOPs from May 8 to 16.

The NCOC says that from May 8 to 16, there will be a complete ban on tourism for local and foreign tourists as well. Monitoring teams formed at the district level will ensure the implementation of SOPs.

A spokesman for the NCOC also said that petrol pumps, medical stores, grocery stores, bakeries and food items would be exempted.

According to the NCOC, all tourist destinations, hotels, shopping malls, parks and restaurants will remain closed, while all travel nodes leading to the northern areas and Sea View will also be banned.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) added that residents of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would be allowed to return.

Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the meeting.