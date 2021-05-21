Double Click 970×250

Nigeria Inducts JF-17 Thunder Aircraft From Pakistan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 03:34 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nigeria Inducts JF-17 Thunder Aircraft From Pakistan

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra, formally handed over 03 JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air Force.

According to the press release issued by DGPR Air Force, during a graceful ceremony held at Nigerian Air Force Base, Makudri to mark the 57th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force. Minister of Defence of Nigeria Maj Gen (Rtd) Bashir Magashi was the Guest of Honour representing the President, at the occasion, whereas Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was invited to attend the ceremony as a special guest of Nigerian Air Force.

Addressing the ceremony, the Guest of Honour expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and Pakistan Air Force for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership for enhancing Nigerian Air Force capabilities to meet Nigeria’s security challenges. Referring to the new induction, he said, “We are happy and excited on the addition of JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan”.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali said that today’s event was not only a historical landmark for Pakistan’s JF-17 program but was also a reflection of strong military cooperation and mutual trust between Nigeria and Pakistan. He further said that the JF-17 aircraft with its unique fighting capabilities would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria. He also assured that Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex would continue to provide all-out support to Nigerian Air Force in meeting all its requirements.

Nigeria has inducted JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan. It is pertinent to note that PAC Kamra delivered the aircraft to NAF as per the scheduled timelines earlier this year in March, despite the impediments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa
37 mins ago
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied...
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again
47 mins ago
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

The Sindh government has once again decided to change the "safe days"...
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel
55 mins ago
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the US...
Nimra Khan Flaunts Ravishing Looks In Gorgeous Pastel Green Dress
1 hour ago
Nimra Khan Flaunts Ravishing Looks In Gorgeous Pastel Green Dress

Nimra Khan oozes Glamour in a Pastel Green mirror work dress with...
Big Boost For E-Commerce As Amazon Confirms Pakistan Added to Sellers’ List
1 hour ago
Big Boost For E-Commerce As Amazon Confirms Pakistan Added to Sellers’ List

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood...
PM Imran Khan inaugurates largest Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan inaugurates largest Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the 1,100 MW K-2...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Radhika Apte nude clip
33 mins ago
Indian film actress Radhika Apte reacts to her leaked nude clip

Indian film actress Radhika Apte said that the film ‘Parched’ directed by...
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa
37 mins ago
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied...
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again
47 mins ago
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

The Sindh government has once again decided to change the "safe days"...
Pakistani artists
53 mins ago
Pakistani artists discouraged to work in India by Indian political party

India once again did not stop its hateful comments towards the Pakistani...