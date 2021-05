Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce at CM House here on Thursday (today).

The Coronavirus Task Force meeting has decided to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9.

The meeting was held to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The decisions taken during the meeting are as follows:

No takeaways will be allowed after the sunset from Friday to Sunday. Only home deliveries will be allowed. Grocery shops to shut at 6 pm. Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during the Eid holidays. Pharmacies have been exempted from business timing restrictions. Vaccination centres will operate round the clock.

The meeting decided to force more limitations from Sunday till the Eid holidays are over.

Karachi: (May 6th, 2021) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a Coronavirus Task Force meeting at CM House. pic.twitter.com/b05syQK5M5 — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) May 6, 2021

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah had directed the concerned authorities to follow the precautionary measures to control the third wave of the infection.

It was informed in the meeting that Sindh has a recovery rate of 93% and a mortality rate of 1.6% due to the novel coronavirus.

On the occasion, CM Sindh had reiterated that the government will not tolerate violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Moreover, the Sindh Chief Minister had directed the ministers to visit the cities and review the precautionary measures.