Double Click 970×250

No takeaways from restaurants allowed from May 7 As Sindh Tightens Restrictions Till Eid

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 02:06 pm
Adsense 300×600
CM Sindh tightens restrictions

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce at CM House here on Thursday (today).

The Coronavirus Task Force meeting has decided to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9.

The meeting was held to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The decisions taken during the meeting are as follows:

  1. No takeaways will be allowed after the sunset from Friday to Sunday.
  2. Only home deliveries will be allowed.
  3. Grocery shops to shut at 6 pm.
  4. Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during the Eid holidays.
  5. Pharmacies have been exempted from business timing restrictions.
  6. Vaccination centres will operate round the clock.

The meeting decided to force more limitations from Sunday till the Eid holidays are over.

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah had directed the concerned authorities to follow the precautionary measures to control the third wave of the infection.

It was informed in the meeting that Sindh has a recovery rate of 93% and a mortality rate of 1.6% due to the novel coronavirus.

On the occasion, CM Sindh had reiterated that the government will not tolerate violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Moreover, the Sindh Chief Minister had directed the ministers to visit the cities and review the precautionary measures.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
Laurel Hubbard, a female weightlifter, is set to become the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020
30 mins ago
Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete

Laurel Hubbard, a kiwi weightlifter is all set to make history at...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...
Pay Pal
1 hour ago
PayPal reports record quarterly profit amid Pandemic

Online payments system PayPal Holdings Inc. has reported its strongest first quarter...
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G
1 hour ago
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G

The technology giant Samsung recently announced a new mid-range Galaxy A series...
PM Imran in Lahore
2 hours ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
Laurel Hubbard, a female weightlifter, is set to become the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020
30 mins ago
Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete

Laurel Hubbard, a kiwi weightlifter is all set to make history at...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...
Deepika Padukone
47 mins ago
Deepika Padukone feels weird being compared with Priyanka Chopra

While everyone has been obsessed with comparing and contrasting Bollywood’s leading ladies...