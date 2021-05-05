Double Click 970×250

Overseas Pakistanis Are Invaluable Asset To Country: PM

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 07:00 pm
Overseas Pakistanis Are Invaluable Asset To Country: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset for the country and the greatest strength.

Addressing Pakistani ambassadors stationed around the world, the Prime Minister said that unfortunately, Pakistani embassies do not have a proper attitude towards their citizens.

He said that our country has not gone bankrupt due to remittances of overseas Pakistanis.

“Our embassies have a good attitude towards educated and well-dressed people, but the lower class has always faced problems,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that some disturbing situation had arisen in the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan said that the attitude of Pakistani embassies in UAE and Saudi Arabia was inappropriate towards Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that there would be a high-level inquiry into the complaints received about the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his gratitude towards overseas Pakistanis as the funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to thank all the overseas Pakistani for their overwhelming response.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through #RoshanDigitalAccount have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP & banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period. #1billionRDA”, wrote PM Khan.

Roshan Digital Account:

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country launched the Roshan Digital Account project under which Pakistani diaspora could be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad would be able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

