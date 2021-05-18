Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset for the country and the greatest strength.

In his tweet on Tuesday (today), the Prime Minister extended thankfulness to the Overseas Pakistanis for their faith in Naya Pakistan.

He further added that the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” the tweet read.

Earlier, the premier had said that our country has not gone bankrupt due to remittances of overseas Pakistanis.

“Our embassies have a good attitude towards educated and well-dressed people, but the lower class has always faced problems,” he had said.

The Prime Minister had said that some disturbing situation had arisen in the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan said that the attitude of Pakistani embassies in UAE and Saudi Arabia was inappropriate towards Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had further said that there would be a high-level inquiry into the complaints received about the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his gratitude towards overseas Pakistanis as the funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to thank all the overseas Pakistani for their overwhelming response.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through #RoshanDigitalAccount have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP & banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period. #1billionRDA”, tweeted PM Khan.