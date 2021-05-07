Federal minister of information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistanis have a special regard for the Kingdom due to its position as the custodian of Islam’s holiest places, whilst political, economic, and military ties are also robust.

Talking to Saudi TV Channel Al Ekhbariya, he said both countries enjoy longstanding and historic defense relations.

He said that Pakistan would be happy to share experience, knowledge, and lessons from our own Clean Green Pakistan initiative, which is a notable success story.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a common desire to uphold and promote Islamic solidarity, adding that, ‘I am confident that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia together can play a significant role in countering the rising menace of Islamophobia.’

Pakistan looks forward to further strengthening and diversifying our ties in mutually beneficial areas, especially in the media, as it is an important tool to promote our shared cultural and societal values.