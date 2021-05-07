Double Click 970×250

‘Pak, KSA together can play a significant role in countering Islamophobia,’ Fawad

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 03:11 pm
Adsense 300×600
'Pak, KSA together can play a significant role in countering Islamophobia,' Fawad

Federal minister of information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistanis have a special regard for the Kingdom due to its position as the custodian of Islam’s holiest places, whilst political, economic, and military ties are also robust.

Talking to Saudi TV Channel Al Ekhbariya, he said both countries enjoy longstanding and historic defense relations.

He said that Pakistan would be happy to share experience, knowledge, and lessons from our own Clean Green Pakistan initiative, which is a notable success story.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a common desire to uphold and promote Islamic solidarity, adding that, ‘I am confident that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia together can play a significant role in countering the rising menace of Islamophobia.’

Pakistan looks forward to further strengthening and diversifying our ties in mutually beneficial areas, especially in the media, as it is an important tool to promote our shared cultural and societal values.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Mahira Khan will appear in a music video by Azaan Sami
14 mins ago
Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video is out now – featuring Mahira Khan!

Pakistan Actor Mahir Khan is the latest to join music composer and...
Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays
59 mins ago
Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays

The Sindh Government on Friday notified holidays from May 10 to May...
In Harare: Pakistan cricket Team get second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
4 hours ago
PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its...
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters
4 hours ago
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with...
Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in the second Test match today. Pak vs zim
5 hours ago
Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe in 2nd Test today

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second test match and aim...
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards
5 hours ago
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards

Pakistan Navy’s (PN) officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors, and civilians, on Friday,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mahira Khan will appear in a music video by Azaan Sami
14 mins ago
Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video is out now – featuring Mahira Khan!

Pakistan Actor Mahir Khan is the latest to join music composer and...
Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays
59 mins ago
Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays

The Sindh Government on Friday notified holidays from May 10 to May...
In Harare: Pakistan cricket Team get second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
4 hours ago
PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its...
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters
4 hours ago
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with...