Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 09:56 am
Pakistan adds another 3,785 coronavirus cases, tries to vaccinate more

Pakistan recorded 118 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus taking the national death tally to 18,915.

According to the COVID-19 National Dashboard, the number of confirmed cases has surged to 858,026 after the inclusion of 3,785 cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 9,032 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,726 in Sindh, 3,588 in KP, 708 in Islamabad, 507 in Azad Kashmir, 247 in Balochistan, and 107 in GB.

Furthermore, 317,972 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 291,668 in Sindh, 123,842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 77,974 in Islamabad, 23,324 in Balochistan, 17,866 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,380 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the other hand, the Government of Sindh has announced that all business, shopping centers, and markets will remain closed from today to the 16th of this month.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Bakery, Grocery Store, Milk shop, meat, and vegetable markets will remain open till 7’o Clock. Restaurants are allowed only home delivery.

All kinds of transport intercity and inter-province will remain suspended while private cars/taxies will be allowed within 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 staff has been deployed at the Pak-Afghan border because of the rise in Coronavirus.

According to Director General Rescue 1122, ambulances and medical teams will be present at Central Command Torkham Health Check Post Dosti Hospital.

He said rescue personnel have been deployed to provide facilities to passengers coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan via Torkham.

