Double Click 970×250

Pakistan Army Greatly Values Its Friendly Relations With China: COAS

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 10:41 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan Army Greatly Values Its Friendly Relations With China: COAS

His Excellency Mr Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

Matters of mutual interest, recent developments in the Afghan peace process, progress on CPEC, regional security and the current situation of COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with China.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially Afghan Peace Process.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Saboor Ali
5 mins ago
Ali Ansari Shares An Emotional Picture Of Saboor Aly

Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have made their relationship legal...
Germany: German Police Bust Major Darknet Child Abuse Platform
31 mins ago
Germany: German Police Bust Major Darknet Child Abuse Platform

German authorities have shut down the world's largest child pornography platform BOYSTOWN....
Marvel Studios Announces Release Dates Of Phase 4 Movies
2 hours ago
Marvel Studios Announces Release Dates Of Phase 4 Movies

Marvel Studios has announced the release dates of Phase 4 movies of...
2 hours ago
Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays To Be Observed From May 10 to May 15

The Interior Ministry said in a notification on Monday that 5-day Eid-ul-Fitr...
Ali Zafar
2 hours ago
Ali Zafar To Release Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi Tomorrow

Pakistan's iconic singer Ali Zafar will be releasing "Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi" in his...
Afghanistan: 7 Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Farah Province
3 hours ago
Afghanistan: 7 Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Farah Province

A Taliban attack on a military checkpoint in Afghanistan's southwestern province, Farah...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saboor Ali
5 mins ago
Ali Ansari Shares An Emotional Picture Of Saboor Aly

Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have made their relationship legal...
Germany: German Police Bust Major Darknet Child Abuse Platform
31 mins ago
Germany: German Police Bust Major Darknet Child Abuse Platform

German authorities have shut down the world's largest child pornography platform BOYSTOWN....
Nargis Dutt
31 mins ago
Sanjay Dutt Shares Heartfelt Post For Late Mother Nargis On Her Death Anniversary

40 years have passed since the renowned 60s Bollywood actress Nargis Dutt...
Ramadan Calendar Multan 2021
1 hour ago
Ramadan calendar Multan 2021: Today Sehri time Multan, Iftar time in Multan

Multan: Ramadan Calendar Multan 2021 you can check here on BOL News. BOL...