Pakistan Army Soldier Wounded in Afghan cross border firing, ISPR

A Pakistani soldier sustained wounds after terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire across the international border at a military checkpoint in Bajaur District here on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army troops immediately responded to the attack.

The ISPR said that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” the statement added.

Two days earlier, security forces had conducted Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in Dosalli, North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.

According to ISPR, 2 terrorists killed in exchange for fire, an officer Capt Faheem and two soldiers Sepoy Shafi and sepoy Naseem embraced shahadat.

Previously, four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and six others injured in a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in Manzakai Sector of Zhob District today (Wednesday).

The FC troops were moving for the fencing activity in the area when they were ambushed by terrorists from across the border. The FC troops responded promptly, ISPR had added.

On April 26, Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar had said that Pakistan Army will never step back when it comes to the security of our nation.

“To help the civil government and assist law enforcement agencies is the primary purpose of deployment of troops [to battle coronavirus],” said the DG ISPR.

He further added, “The people’s confidence (in the army) is the Pakistan Army’s asset.”

“In these pressing times, the army would do everything in its power to safeguard the people’s health in every nook and corner of the country,” Iftikhar added.

Commenting over the current pandemic situation, he said Army has been called in under Article 245 of the Constitution to assist civil administration and law enforcement agencies to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic.

He said, “A brigadier level officer will head the army troops at divisional level, while an officer with the rank of Lt Colonel will serve at the district level.”