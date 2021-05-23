Pakistan backs UNSC’s statement on Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

Pakistan has supported the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) statement welcoming the announcement of Israel-Gaza ceasefire.

According to the details, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a series of tweets on Sunday said that Pakistan supports the UN Security Council statement welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire and calling for full adherence to it.

He said,

Pakistan supports the @UN Security Council statement welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire & calling for FULL adherence to it. Equally, the statement’s call for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians & for a comprehensive peace based on a two state solution is imperative.

He continued,

Indeed the #UNSC statement’s recognition of the role of regional countries, of which the Govt and People of Pakistan played an important part, is important. China, Norway and Tunisia are admirable for persisting in securing this statement.

Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire last Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel accepted the Egyptian proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal.