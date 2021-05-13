Pakistan celebrates Eid Al-Fitr under strict Coronavirus Lockdown

Pakistan on Thursday celebrates Eid Al Fitr with religious zeal and fervor, but under strict lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus infections.

According to the details, thousands of large and small-scale gatherings were being held for Eid prayers across the country.

On the occasion, the special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons the Ulema highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Moreover, special prayers were also offered for Muslims in Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) where people are subjected to oppression and atrocities.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held in open places in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing.

Security has been beefed up in different parts of the country, including in the federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on an auspicious occasion.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Turkey, and Qatar, along with the rest of the Muslim world, will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today.

PM extends wishes on Eid

Heartiest wishes to the Muslims around the world for a happy and blessed #EidUlFitr Remember! This Eid is different; as the world combats the pandemic. Celebrate responsibly and ensure strict observance of SoPs.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tkE6vcVl0f — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 12, 2021

As the nation is observing Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to strictly observe anti-COVID precautions and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the nation on the annual festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramadan.

Imran Khan said the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness was to realize others’ sufferings and hunger.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee committee took place under the chair of Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Islamabad which was also attended by officials from the meteorological department, Pakistan Space, and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Meteorological experts and former Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry had earlier said that the moon would not be sighted on May 12; however, Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday (today) was declared by the officials late last night.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month. Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on the occurrence of the crescent moon because lunar months are shorter than the solar months, hence it varies from country to country by about a day.