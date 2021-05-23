Pakistan recorded 3,084 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 900,552.

According to the statistics of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 74 more people lost their lives due to the deadly virus, pushing the total number of deaths to 20,251.

With 3,826 more recoveries in the past 24 hours, the total toll has risen to 817,681.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 308,118 cases, Punjab 333,971, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 129,413, Balochistan 24,517, Islamabad 80,312, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,739 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,482.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has extended COVID-19 restrictions in the province for another two weeks.

A meeting of COVID Task Force chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi decided that all shopping centers and shops will remain open until 6:00 pm and ban on tourist spots including Sea-view, Hawks Bay and amusement parks will stay.

Similarly, the intercity transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy.

The Task Force decided that marriage halls would remain closed till further decision.