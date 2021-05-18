Pakistan COVID-19: Active Cases Drop By 25% In Country

The number of active cases of coronavirus in the country has dropped by 25 per cent, according to the data.

According to official figures, the number of active cases has reached 67,665 today, which is 25 per cent less than the number reported at the end of last month, when the number of active cases crossed 90,000.

According to the reports, during the two waves of the global pandemic, the number of active cases in the country crossed the level of 50,000 twice and after that, the cases started decreasing.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the number of active cases rose from 50,000 in June 2020, after which it began to decline, leaving 6,000 active cases by September.

However, cases began to rise again in October, prompting the NCOC to call it the second wave of the deadly virus, and by December, active cases had once again crossed the 50,000 mark.

When active cases began to dwindle to 16,000 by February, it resurfaced and the NCOC declared it the third wave of the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of virus cases crossed the 50,000 level for the third time on March 31 and continued to rise until the number of active cases exceeded 90,000.

In the last week of April, the NCOC decided to seek help from the Pakistan Army to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In addition, a one-week lockdown was imposed from May 8, which reduced the number of cases.

Now, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the NCOC has decided to maintain a ban on tourism till further notice.

Ban on Tourism will continue till further notice. NCOC will issue necessary instructions accordingly.#StayHomeStaySafe — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 16, 2021

Following are the latest figures which NCOC issued on their official Twitter account.