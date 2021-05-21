Double Click 970×250

Pakistan COVID-19: Detailed Report On Side Effects Of Vaccine Released

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 02:02 pm
The Ministry of Health has released a detailed report on the side effects of the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Health, only 4,329 out of 3.8 million coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan have been found to have adverse effects, with 35.7% of those affected having fever.

According to the report, 33.1% complained of pain at the injection spot.

People with 15.4% adverse effects also complained of flu and flu with body aches.

In addition, 6.7% of people with adverse effects had diarrhoea while 8.9% had mild complaints.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has announced to open vaccination for 30 years and above.

The Minister wrote on Twitter, “In today’s NCOC meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow. The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

Note that, 102 deaths and 3,070 cases have been reported in Pakistan due to the global coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Pakistan has reached 20,089 while the total number of positive cases has reached 893,461.

The number of active cases across the country is 63,229 and 810,143 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 was in Punjab where 9,704 people lost their lives while 4,869 in Sindh, 3,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 741 in Islamabad, 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 270 in Balochistan and 523 in Azad Kashmir. Have lost

The number of Coronavirus cases in Islamabad is 80,010, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 128,561, Punjab 332,000, Sindh 34,571, Balochistan 24,318, Azad Kashmir 18,547 and Gilgit-Baltistan 5,454 people have been tested positive for COVID-19.

