Pakistan COVID-19 Update: National Death Tally Jumps To 20,465

65 more people have died in the country from Coronavirus and more than 2,700 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 59076 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2724 people tested positive for coronavirus while 65 people succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.6%.

The rate of positive cases in the country during the last 24 hours is the lowest reported in the last 10 weeks.

Earlier, on March 10, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in Pakistan was recorded at 4.5.

A total of 20,465 people have died from Coronavirus in the country so far and the total number of cases has reached 98,576 while 827,843 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Statistics 26 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,076

Positive Cases: 2724

Positivity % : 4.61%

Deaths : 65 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 26, 2021

In addition, a total of more than 1.286 million people across the country have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.