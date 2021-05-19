Double Click 970×250

Pakistan COVID-19 Update: With 104 new fatalities, National death toll nears 20,000

19th May, 2021. 09:33 am
Pakistan recorded 104 fatalities related to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the national death toll to 19,856.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 3,256 more people turned out to be positive with the infection after the conduction of 41,771 tests.

After the inclusion of fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 886,184.

The coronavirus positivity rate stands at 7.79% whereas about 799,951 people have recovered across Pakistan from the virus.

In a province-wise breakdown, Sindh has reported 301,247 cases, Punjab 329,913, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 127,609, Islamabad 79,552, Balochistan 24,064, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,360, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,439.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan earlier while rejecting the speculations regarding the non-availability of Sinopharm vaccine in the country and side effects he said the vaccination campaign will continue without any break.
Special Assistant said that strict adherence to SoPs is imperative for countering the third wave of COVID-19.

Addressing media in Islamabad, he said people are encouraged to vaccinate themselves on a priority basis to get rid of Corona risks.

The Special Assistant said according to the latest figures, due to effective implementations of SoPs, a decline in Corona cases has been recorded. He said the efforts of NCOC in this regard are appreciable.
Rejecting the speculations regarding side effects of the vaccine he said the vaccination campaign will continue without any break.

He said the vaccination for 40 above has already been started from the 12th of this month.

