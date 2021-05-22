Pakistan COVID-19: Vaccine Registration For 30 -40 Years Opened

Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged 30-40 from today, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the details, the NCOC has asked citizens between the ages of 30 and 40 to register for the CIVID-19 vaccine jab.

“Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned Vaccination centre on the given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated!” NCOC said in a Tweet.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has announced to open vaccination for 30 years and above.

The Minister wrote on Twitter, “In today’s NCOC meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow. The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”