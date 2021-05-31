Pakistan: COVID-19 Vaccine To Available For All Above 18 Years

The government has decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus from Thursday the 3rd of June.

In a statement released on Twitter, Asad Omar, head of the NCOC and federal minister, said that vaccinations for people over the age of 18 would begin on June 3.

“With this step, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out. Please register as soon as possible,” the minister added.

43 more patients have succumbed to the coronavirus while 2,117 new cases have reported So far, the total deaths toll reached 20,779.

According to the details, the National Command and Operation Center has released the latest data of the Coronavirus case, which states that 52,223 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,117 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The NCOC says the number of active cases of corona virus in the country has risen to 59,033. In 24 hours, 43 patients died in the country, bringing the total number of Corona deaths in the country to 20,779.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, 3,947 Corona patients admitted to various hospitals and quarantine centers across the country are in critical condition. The number of recovery patients is 841,241.

In the last 24 hours, 52,223 tests for coronavirus were performed out of which 2,117 new corona cases were detected, the test positive rate was 4.05% while the total number of corona cases reported so far has reached 921,053.

According to the latest figures, the number of corona cases in Sindh is 317,665, in Punjab 339,686, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 132,549, in Balochistan 25,148, in Islamabad 81,195 and in Azad Kashmir 19,232 and in Gilgit-Baltistan. I have reached 5,578.