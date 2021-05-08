Double Click 970×250

Pakistan Deeply Concerned After seizure of 7kgs uranium from unauthorized persons in India

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 11:33 am
Adsense 300×600
Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Pakistan has on Saturday (today) expresses its serious concerns on the reports of seizure of more than seven kilograms of natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India.

In an official tweet by the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, the security of nuclear arsenals should be the top priority for all countries after seven kgs of uranium from unauthorized discovered in India.

“There is a need for a thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible,” the statement added.

Earlier, the FO had rebuked the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris including a 14-year old juvenile student by Indian occupation forces in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). 

The FO spokesperson had said the government call upon the international community to hold India accountable for its gross violations.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the extra-judicial killing of 3 Kashmiris incl. a 14-year old juvenile student by Indian occupation forces in Shopian, #IIOJK. We once again call upon the int’l community to hold India accountable for its gross &systematic HR violations #KashmiriLivesMatter.”

Furthermore, he had maintained that Pakistan has repeatedly called for independent inquiries into the extra-judicial killings of all unarmed Kashmiri men and women.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi By Ali Zafar
20 mins ago
Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi: Ali Zafar’s Beautiful rendition Of Iconic Naat Garners Immense Praise, Love

Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi, a soulful rendition of the iconic naat by...
Fawad Chaudhry Shehbaz Sharif
58 mins ago
“Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyers haven’t requested DGFIA to remove his name from blacklist”: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday (today)...
Shehbaz sharif stopped at airport
1 hour ago
Shehbaz sharif stopped at Lahore airport by FIA Officers Despite Court Orders

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who was allowed to travel...
Dur-e-Fishan glowing in this pretty all-white
2 hours ago
Actress Dur-e-Fishan Is glowing in this pretty all-white Attire

The stunning and fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty....
Kangana Ranaut COVID-19 positive
2 hours ago
“Come let’s destroy this COVID”, says Kangana Ranaut After Contracting The Virus

Bollywood's outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut tested positive for the deadly COVID-19, she...
Black Fungus
2 hours ago
COVID-Influenced “Black Fungus” Cases Rise in Delhi

New Delhi:  Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi are seeing...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi By Ali Zafar
20 mins ago
Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi: Ali Zafar’s Beautiful rendition Of Iconic Naat Garners Immense Praise, Love

Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi, a soulful rendition of the iconic naat by...
Fawad Chaudhry Shehbaz Sharif
58 mins ago
“Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyers haven’t requested DGFIA to remove his name from blacklist”: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday (today)...
Shehbaz sharif stopped at airport
1 hour ago
Shehbaz sharif stopped at Lahore airport by FIA Officers Despite Court Orders

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who was allowed to travel...
Dur-e-Fishan glowing in this pretty all-white
2 hours ago
Actress Dur-e-Fishan Is glowing in this pretty all-white Attire

The stunning and fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty....