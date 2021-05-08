Pakistan has on Saturday (today) expresses its serious concerns on the reports of seizure of more than seven kilograms of natural uranium from unauthorized persons in India.

In an official tweet by the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, the security of nuclear arsenals should be the top priority for all countries after seven kgs of uranium from unauthorized discovered in India.

“There is a need for a thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible,” the statement added.

Earlier, the FO had rebuked the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris including a 14-year old juvenile student by Indian occupation forces in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The FO spokesperson had said the government call upon the international community to hold India accountable for its gross violations.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the extra-judicial killing of 3 Kashmiris incl. a 14-year old juvenile student by Indian occupation forces in Shopian, #IIOJK. We once again call upon the int’l community to hold India accountable for its gross &systematic HR violations #KashmiriLivesMatter.”

Furthermore, he had maintained that Pakistan has repeatedly called for independent inquiries into the extra-judicial killings of all unarmed Kashmiri men and women.