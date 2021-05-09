The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Pakistan has issued a statement on the occasion of Europe Day, which “celebrates peace and unity in Europe” on May 9 every year.

The Spokesperson of MoFA, in a tweet today while paying best wishes to the citizens of Europe on the account of Europe Day, said that relations between Pakistan and Europe are based on respect, democracy, and pluralism.

Congratulations and best wishes to 🇪🇺 and its citizens on #EuropeDay2021. 🇵🇰🇪🇺 relations are based on respect, democracy & pluralism.

🇵🇰🤝 🇪🇺 #StrongerTogether @eu_eeas pic.twitter.com/EKVjlbmS5g — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 9, 2021

Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also while issuing a statement on Europe Day said that the 27-member bloc needs to review its decision-making mechanisms, needs a new institutional structure, and a new vision.

He said that the biggest obstacle for the EU to become a strong global actor is lack of strategic patience and vision, adding that; ‘Turkey is ready to do its part in solving the problems faced by the EU such as refugee crisis, financial fragility and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe Day held on 9 May every year celebrates peace and unity in Europe.

The date marks the anniversary of the historic ‘Schuman declaration.

At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French foreign minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable.