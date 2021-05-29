Pakistan marked its Youm-e-Takbeer by inaugurating a 1,100MWe nuclear power plant in Karachi, its Foreign Office said Friday.

The nation celebrates May 28 as Youm-e-Takbeer in recognition of the 1998 Chagai-I and Chagai-II nuclear tests. They made Pakistan the seventh country in the world to possess nuclear weapons, and the first in the Muslim world.

The day is celebrated as Youm-e-Takbeer across the country every year with great enthusiasm.

Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that 23 years ago on this day, Pakistan restored the balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence.

In his message on Twitter, DG-ISPR said, Armed Forces and the nation pays tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true.

It marks the country's success to make its way to the global nuclear club and it is also celebrated as National Science Day to highlight Pakistan's achievements in the field of science.

On this day in 1998, Pakistan conducted five successful nuclear tests in the north-western Chaghi district of Balochistan in reply to continued aggressive posturing by its neighbour, India.

Later, Nawaz Sharif who was prime minister of the country at that time and ordered a response to Indian tests despite international pressure including one that came from US President Bill Clinton.

The Youm-e-Takbeer signifies that Pakistan did not want nuclear proliferation and it has achieved nuclear capability in response to the direct aggression and fulminations from Indian. Pakistan was compelled to develop a nuclear weapon program under the nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan following the debacle of East Pakistan in 1971 and India’s first nuclear tests in 1974, code-named Pokhran-I.

Despite getting nuclear capability, Pakistan has always advocated for a South Asia free of nuclear weapons while showing its steadfast commitment to non-proliferation and global peace.

Pakistan’s scientific achievements continue to keep India at bay, promoting peace and stability. Today is the moment we should recall the efforts and sacrifices made to make Pakistan a great country.