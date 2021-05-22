Pakistan Launches New Private Airline for Gilgit, Skardu & Chitral

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has on Saturday announces to operate a newly launched private airline ‘North Air’ in order to boost tourism across the country.

According to the details, CAA launches new airline North Air to operate flights for Gilgit, Skardu, Chitral and Gwadar.

Initially, the airline will operate flights between Islamabad-Gilgit, Islamabad-Skardu, Islamabad-Chitral and Islamabad-Gwadar.

Recently, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern areas.

The PIA using Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operation and the fare of one person is Rs7500.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also announced to operate weekly two flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, had earlier said that the national carrier was planning to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu.

On March 26, Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport had welcomed the first flight on Friday, after a hiatus of 17 years.

Earlier, the CAA had revoked the flight permit of a private airline carrying 27 passengers from Dubai to Peshawar who tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the second time this month that a private airline has violated government-designated SOPs and brought 24 Corona patients from Dubai to Peshawar on May 10, according to the report.

CAA spokesman Saad bin Ayub said the National Command and Control Center informed the authority that the private airline had violated COVID-19 SOPs by bringing 27 passengers from Sharjah to Peshawar on May 16.

He said the airline’s negligence had not only endangered the lives of health workers and airport staff but also other passengers on the flight.

He said that other airlines are strictly following COVID-19 SOPs.