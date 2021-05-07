Double Click 970×250

Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 11:25 am
Pakistan Navy’s (PN) officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors, and civilians, on Friday, were presented with awards at a Military ceremony.

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed SI(M), Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was the special guest of the occasion.

At the ceremony, 14 officers were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 07 officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Whereas 2 officers and one sailor were awarded the Tamgha-e-Basalat in recognition of their bravery.

Moreover, four PN officers were awarded certificates of distinction.

PN Spokesperson said that 17 Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers, and Sailors were awarded Medal of Service (Military) Class I, II, and III.

According to the Spokesperson, 53 Officers, Chief Petty Officers / Sailors, and Navy Civilians were awarded letters of appreciation by the Chief of the Naval Staff.

The ceremony was attended by retired and present service officers of the Pakistan Navy, Chief Petty Officers / Sailors and Navy Civilians.

