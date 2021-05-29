Pakistan has offered scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program (PTAP), announces Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In his tweet on Saturday, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan is pleased to have trained a number of Iraqi Diplomats under the agreement between the Foreign Service Academy Pakistan and the Foreign Services Training Institute Republic of Iraq.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on a three-day official visit to Iraq, held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and discussed matters related to mutual interest.

While talking to his Iraqi counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the fraternal ties between the two countries are deep-rooted in common history, religion and cultural values.

“Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iraq,” he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology and infrastructure development.

He further added, “Both Pakistan and Iraq can share their experiences in the fight against terrorism.”

Moreover, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to enhance mutual cooperation at the international forums including the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

They also stressed the need for collective efforts at the international level to control the spread of COVID-19.

Later addressing a joint news conference along with Iraq’s Fuad Hussein, Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace in the South Asian region as it is important to lift the people out of poverty.

He said the Afghan peace process must go forward. The Foreign Minister further informed his Iraqi counterpart of the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the peace process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has taken a number of steps to facilitate Zaireen visiting Iraq.