Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan Offers Scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 04:34 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Pakistan Iraq ties

Pakistan has offered scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program (PTAP), announces Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. 

In his tweet on Saturday, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan is pleased to have trained a number of Iraqi Diplomats under the agreement between the Foreign Service Academy Pakistan and the Foreign Services Training Institute Republic of Iraq.

“Pakistan is pleased to have trained a number of Iraqi Diplomats under the agreement between the Foreign Service Academy Pakistan and the Foreign Services Training Institute Republic of Iraq. Also, under our Technical Assistance Program (PTAP), Pakistan offers scholarships to Iraqi students,” the tweet read. 

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on a three-day official visit to Iraq, held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and discussed matters related to mutual interest.

While talking to his Iraqi counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the fraternal ties between the two countries are deep-rooted in common history, religion and cultural values.

“Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iraq,” he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology and infrastructure development.

He further added, “Both Pakistan and Iraq can share their experiences in the fight against terrorism.”

Moreover, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to enhance mutual cooperation at the international forums including the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

They also stressed the need for collective efforts at the international level to control the spread of COVID-19.

Later addressing a joint news conference along with Iraq’s Fuad Hussein, Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace in the South Asian region as it is important to lift the people out of poverty.

He said the Afghan peace process must go forward. The Foreign Minister further informed his Iraqi counterpart of the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the peace process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has taken a number of steps to facilitate Zaireen visiting Iraq.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Saudi Arabia Entry From 11 countries
5 mins ago
Saudi Arabia To Permit Entry Of Travellers From 11 Countries After Country Lifts Travel Restrictions

The government of Saudi Arabia will permit the entry of travellers from...
PM Takes Notice Of Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal By Overseas Pakistani
10 mins ago
PM Takes Notice Of Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal By Overseas Pakistani

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the complaints lodged by...
PM Imran FBR
36 mins ago
PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving A “Historic” Milestone

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) praised the efforts of...
Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Looks Beatific In An All-Black Stunning Dress

Pakistan's emerging actress Minal Khan, who has won hearts with her stellar...
Shahzad Akbar Files Case Against Nazir Chauhan Over Controversial Statement
1 hour ago
Shahzad Akbar Files Case Against Nazir Chauhan Over Controversial Statement

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Mirza has filed...
Ryan Ivan Stephen Dies
2 hours ago
Ace Bollywood Producer Ryan Stephen Succumbs To COVID Complications

Bollywood's famed producer Ryan Ivan Stephen has succumbed to the deadly COVID-19...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saudi Arabia Entry From 11 countries
5 mins ago
Saudi Arabia To Permit Entry Of Travellers From 11 Countries After Country Lifts Travel Restrictions

The government of Saudi Arabia will permit the entry of travellers from...
PM Takes Notice Of Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal By Overseas Pakistani
10 mins ago
PM Takes Notice Of Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal By Overseas Pakistani

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the complaints lodged by...
PM Imran FBR
36 mins ago
PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving A “Historic” Milestone

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) praised the efforts of...
Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Looks Beatific In An All-Black Stunning Dress

Pakistan's emerging actress Minal Khan, who has won hearts with her stellar...