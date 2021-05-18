Pakistan Post Proposed As Amazon’s Delivery Partner For Parcels

The government has proposed adding Pakistan Post to the list of global e-commerce giant Amazon’s delivery partners for parcels within the country. Pakistan is expected to join the Amazon sellers’ list in a week.

However, after Pakistan’s inclusion, the sellers would have to focus on the quality of their products. The items sold will be refundable in case of any complaint.

Previously, the world’s most popular technology company Amazon has added Pakistan to its approved seller list.

According to the details, Pakistan has reportedly received approval from Amazon to Register Pakistan in the verified Amazon seller list.

A new renewed countries list will be issued on Amazon’s official website in the next 12-24 hours.

Moreover, made in Pakistan products will now be available to millions of consumers globally.

According to further reports, the tech giant had also registered an office in Pakistan under the name Amazon Data Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

Paul Andrew Macpherson, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), would serve as the CEO of the office.

Also, SAPM Shahbaz Gill has expressed satisfaction after the huge achievement gained by Pakistan. In his tweet, Gill said that with this development, Pakistan has joined the global market and will now create billions of investment and employment opportunities.

پاکستان کی تاریخ میں جو کام پچھلے دس سال سے نا ہوسکا وہ بالآخر موجودہ حکومت نے کر دکھایا۔ AMAZON نے پاکستان کو سیلر لسٹ میں شامل کردیا ہے۔ اس سے پاکستان عالمی منڈی میں شامل ہوگیا ہے۔اس سے اربوں کی سرمایہ کاری اور روزگار کے مواقع پیدا ہوں گے. شکریہ عمران خان pic.twitter.com/c7PIqHCUTU — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 5, 2021

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had stressed that the trend of e-commerce had accelerated in recent years with the development and easy accessibility of the internet.

He had added, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of e-commerce had increased manifold, making it an extremely vital sector of the economy.”

Note that Amazon is introduced as “one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world”. It was founded by Jeff Bezos on July 5, 1994.

Amazon also falls in the list of the Big Four technology companies, along with Google, Apple, and Facebook.