Pakistan: Public Transport Resumes Today As COVID Cases Decrease

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 11:24 am
Public transport resumes

Amidst the decreasing number of Coronavirus cases across Pakistan, the government resumes all public transport between provinces and within cities from May 16 (Sunday) instead of May 17.

However, the transport will be operative with 50% occupancy of passengers.

In a meeting on Saturday, the National Command and Ope­ra­tion Centre (NCOC) has deci­ded to continue running public transport from Sunday.

The meeting chaired by the NCOC Chief Asad Umar took place to review the implementation of standard operating procedures throughout the “stay home, stay safe” May 8-16 period.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also joined the meeting via video link.

According to a statement by the NCOC, the forum “expressed satisfaction on compliance” of SOPs during Eid holidays.

On the other hand, all markets and shops will remain open till 8 pm from May 17 (Monday).

However, the following decisions were announced after the meeting.

  1. All inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport to resume from May 16 instead of previously given date of May 17. The transport will, however, be operative with 50% occupancy of passengers.
  2. Railways will maintain its operation with 70% occupancy.
  3. All markets and shops will remain open till 8pm from May 17 onwards.
  4. Normal working hours for offices will be resumed from May 17 onwards with the condition of 50% work from home.

According to the statement, a review of the remaining guidelines will be carried out on May 19.

